DA tightens security for weekend Durban rally

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has tightened up security ahead of its rally which will take place at Curries Fountain in Durban on Saturday. In a state of the readiness briefing on Thursday at the stadium, the party said it had security concerns and decided to beef up security to ensure the safety of its supporters and members who will come from all corners of the province.

Although the party did not give details as to whether it had received specific security threats, provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson said they were concerned about the language used by a certain political party leader who said his party would be invading the province this weekend. He added that the DA regarded the language as a security concern. “It's all systems go for our biggest rally in KwaZulu-Natal. We are expecting 10000 people to pack the stadium. Everything is in order, including the security measures we have tightened up. “We will be working with police and private security companies,” said Macpherson.

He added that the party had procured 150 buses. All the vehicles had valid roadworthy certificates to ensure safe travel for the party’s members to the rally and back home. Macpherson said the party had more chance than ever to form a coalition government in the province. He said his party's leadership decided to pay special focus to the province and bring in its big guns from the national office. He added that among the speakers would be the party’s national spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, who was with him at the media briefing.

He also announced that the party was targeting 25% which he said was not unrealistic given the latest polls which put the party at 23%. He hoped that would remain so until election day. Speaking on the national picture, Malatsi said the party was targeting three provinces, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the Western Cape. He said the party was adamant that it would retain Western Cape with a majority. He added that they believed that Gauteng and KZN would be governed by a coalition. The party has also lined up top-notch artists to entertain the crowd. They include Babes Wodumo, DJ Tira, Maskandi great Gatsheni and others.

The party’s chances to be part of government have been boosted by the growth of its Multi-Party Charter. Analysts have also tipped the IFP to do well. Both parties have improved their standing in the provincial municipalities, which resulted in the appointment of DA councillor Christo Botha to the deputy mayoral position in Umhlathuze Local Municipality. The good performance by the IFP and the DA in the province was expected to boost the Multi-Party Charter nationally.