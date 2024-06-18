DA tipped to get finance MEC post

Durban — The DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rodgers is tipped to take the finance MEC position when premier-elect Thami Ntuli announces his “cabinet of provincial unity” on Tuesday (today). Ntuli who also doubles as the IFP provincial chairperson was expected to immediately announce his cabinet soon after his inauguration on Tuesday (today).

Speculations about who Ntuli will select to work with him continued until late last night. All the parties that are part of the coalition were expected to meet last night to decide whose names they would forward to the premier. Various sources that spoke to the Daily News on condition of anonymity said Ntuli might entrust Rodgers with the treasury.

“I suspect the DA might get two cabinet posts and we are sure Rodgers would pull one and most likely that could be finance,” said the source. Another source said the DA might also be given agriculture which might be given to a senior leader in the legislature after Rodgers. Another source said if Ntuli wanted a medical doctor to head KZN’s health department he would have to choose between Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba of the ANC or Dr Imran Keeka of the DA. The two are the only known medical doctors in the legislature.

Rodgers could not be reached for comment. Ntuli was elected KZN premier in the KZN legislature on Friday. Ntuli, who was the King Cetshwayo District mayor, said he was “humbled to be elected premier”, and he is “ready to serve the people of KZN”.

During his acceptance address, Ntuli emphasised the need for unity and co-operation to grow KwaZulu-Natal. “It is an important journey we are starting today, joining the queue from those who have gone before us to try to make the life of KZN people better. “I will serve the people with integrity and we will hit the road running from today,” Ntuli said on Friday.

His inauguration will take place at Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday (today). A statement released by the Office of the Premier on Monday said Ntuli will take the oath of office before KZN Judge President Thoba Poyo-Dlwathi. In the province, the IFP has 15 seats; the ANC 14 seats; the DA 11 seats; and the NFP 1.

The MK Party has 37 seats, while the EFF has only two. Ntuli was elected premier after a total of 80 votes were cast. Ntuli scored 41 votes and Inkosi Pathisizwe Chiliza of the MK Party 39. Meanwhile, Nontembeko Boyce was announced as speaker of the KZN Legislature. She got 41 votes while her competitor Mervyn Dirks received 39 votes.