DA to elect new caucus leadership in eThekwini

Durban — Ousted DA caucus leader in eThekwini councillor Thabani Mthethwa said as a disciplined member of the party he was unable to give details of his axing and that DA rules dictated that caucus discussions remained confidential. Mthethwa confirmed that at the right time, he would avail himself for the leadership of the DA caucus in eThekwini if required.

This was after the DA in eThekwini fired Mthethwa as caucus leader two weeks ago for failing to hold the ANC-led eThekwini Municipality to account. The DA is therefore expected to elect a new caucus leadership on Friday. Mthethwa was removed alongside his deputy, Mzamo Billy, through a vote of no confidence. The party then opened a nominations process which closed last week. Topping the list was councillor Sithembiso Ngema, who is expected to take over the reins from Mthethwa.

Although the former leaders were booted out, they were not giving up as they had again thrown their hats in the ring. Both Mthethwa and Billy were contesting to retain their positions, which angered some in the party. A leader in the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the two former leaders’ decisions to challenge for positions they were removed from through a motion of no confidence was regarded as defiance and undermining of the DA caucus. The source said the reason raised by the councillors was that the party under Mthethwa’s leadership had lost direction, and was silent on many issues affecting the city residents under the ANC coalition in the municipality.

Mthethwa succeeded Nicole Graham as DA caucus leader in eThekwini, who vacated the position to further her studies in Australia. Ngema, who was recently elected to the provincial deputy leader’s position, is regarded as a rising black star within DA politics. Ngema confirmed his nomination, saying he had to stand, after being approached by many within the party. In his campaign message, he promised to bring new direction to the caucus and to hold the ANC accountable for each and every single failure.

He also said the caucus under him would dominate the media. The DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson confirmed that there was a motion of no confidence against Mthethwa that was passed by the caucus leadership. Macpherson added that the DA believed in the principle of accountability, which he said was what they asked voters to do with political parties with respect to performance in office.