DA to get first deputy mayoral position in IFP-led municipality

Durban — The Democratic Alliance has accepted the first deputy mayoral position in the uMhlathuze Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. This follows the recent signing of a service delivery pact with the IFP in terms of which the DA will get the first deputy mayoral positions in IFP-led ‘hung’ municipalities in the province.

Following the offer of the uMhlathuze deputy mayoral position by the IFP, the DA has put forward its caucus leader Christo Botha to be nominated for the position when the council meets next Thursday. The municipality, in the north coast of KZN, is set to attain metro statussoon because of its growing GDP ( growth domestic product). The growth is attributed to an increase in export and import activities through the Richards Bay harbour. Speaking to the Daily News, DA provincial spokesperson Dean Macpherson said its Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) deliberated on the offer over the weekend, in terms of Section 7 of the Service Delivery Pact signed between the DA and IFP, and accepted the offer.

“Further details will be made available closer to the time. In considering our approach to taking up this seat, it was noted that the two parties have been working together since the elections in 2021. We have seen notable improvements in service delivery and government administration,” Macpherson said. “The DA currently chairs the Electricity and Infrastructure Portfolio Committee whereby the party has worked hard to stabilise the grid, and replace ageing infrastructure to drive investment and job creation,” said Macpherson. Macpherson added that because of the DA and the IFP good working relationship, “the uMhlathuze Municipality is making progress after years of looting and maladministration under the ANC, including the infamous R20 million “mayoral mansion” that was never completed”.

He said the DA believed that the closer working relationship with the IFP proved to the voters that the parties can work together to keep the ANC and EFF out of government; deliver services to the people of KZN; and provide an alternative government for the province. The IFP was yet to comment on the latest development.