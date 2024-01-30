DA to picket for dissolution of eThekwini council

Durban – The DA is set to stage a picket outside the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Wednesday. Towards the end of last year, the party filed a motion calling for the dissolution of the council but on Monday, eThekwini Municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose made it clear that the DA’s motion was not on the agenda of the eThekwini full council meeting for Wednesday, saying it did not meet the standard requirements.

This prompted the DA to organise a picket, which it said would take place outside the council meeting venue.The party announced that the picket would be led by Francois Rodgers, leader of the DA in the KZN legislature. The DA cited the dysfunctionality of the council, which had been battling to deal with the issue of sewage flowing to the sea, leading to the closure of beaches. According to the DA, at a meeting on Monday, the DA again raised the issue of its motion and this time Nyawose committed to calling a special meeting for the motion.

“Though the speaker seems to be hesitant and evading tabling a motion which he must call a special council meeting to debate, we are closely monitoring his attitude towards this issue and commend him for finally committing in today's whips meeting with all parties to call a special meeting to provide a suitable date for tabling this motion,” said the party. The party also resolved to support the IFP’s motion to remove eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda from his position. This will be debated and voted for in the council meeting on Wednesday. The party also pushed for a secret vote, saying it had written to the speaker. “It is common knowledge that there are members of the ANC and its EFF partners who are also not pleased with the performance of the mayor. To ensure there is no intimidation of councillors who may be on the side of residents, and have suffered the consequences of having an absent mayor, the speaker must conduct this vote through a secret ballot,” said Rodgers.