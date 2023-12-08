DA to review security after councillor’s murder

Durban — Political analysts have said the DA should look into beefing up its security as political killings are becoming the norm in South Africa, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. One analyst, Professor Sipho Seepe, said it was not only the DA that should be concerned about these killings but everyone in the country.

This comes after the murder of uMngeni municipality DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, 46, who was shot dead by unknown suspects who stormed into his home in Midmar View and opened fire on him in front of his wife, their nanny and his two children on Tuesday afternoon. He was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Although political killings are rife in the province, it is not common for DA councillors to be targeted. In September, when Police Minister Bheki Cele and KZN police commissioner Major-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a media briefing to give an update on political killings, they said politically motivated attacks most often targeted ANC, IFP and NFP members.

Seepe commended the DA for suspending its campaigning for the KZN premier’s post. “It means they are taking this seriously,” he said. The DA said earlier that it had made this decision to give mayor Chris Pappas, the uMngeni DA caucus and the family and friends of councillor Ndlovu time to grieve.

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers Seepe said it was important for the police to take councillors seriously when they spoke about being threatened or followed: “The minister of police should be worried that people are being killed.” He said if the cause of the political killings was not dealt with, more people would die. He added that another imbizo would be a step in a right direction. Thokozani Zikalala, another political analyst, said it was not right that people had to live in fear. He said all political parties should consider taking measures to ensure their members were protected.

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said Ndlovu’s killing was a huge concern and the party would have to review the safety and security of its councillors. “The sad part about this is that if we beef up security for all our public representatives it comes at a cost, and it’s taxpayers’ and ratepayers’ money. “The bigger the crime the more VIP protection we would have to bring, which means less service delivery. That’s the message we need to understand.

“I think if we as the party deal with Ndlovu’s murder decisively, bring those murderers to book, it would send a strong message. An independent prosecutor and investigating team which would investigate the murder of Ndlovu, that’s how we will get to the bottom of this,” Rodgers said. The KZN SAPS political killings task team is investigating the matter. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.