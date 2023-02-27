DA unhappy with KZN government spending R3.7m on State of the Province Address

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the provincial government to cut the cost of holding the State of the Province (Sopa) event after the government spent R3.7 million on this year’s Sopa held last week. In a statement, DA legislature member Dr Imran Keeka said the said the amount spent on the three-day event was exorbitant given the serious service delivery challenges that facing the province.

Keeka said there was no reason for the premier’s address and the debate on her speech to be done separately. “KZN Sopa can be condensed into two days. We acknowledge and respect His Majesty the Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s right to this platform - as provided for within the Legislature Rules - and our proposal is that a day be dedicated to his address with a further day for both the Premier’s Sopa and the Sopa debate to take place,” said Keeka. Other cost-cutting measures proposed by the DA included that the Sopa be held at the legislature – with additional marquees set up on the premises - rather than at a hired venue.

Keeka said this was done successfully a few years ago; and would eliminate the venue hire fee and vastly reduce costs related to hiring enormous marquees and providing outside catering. He added that legislature-held events would also reduce the number of security personnel required and the burden on the SAPS and municipal protection services, given the provincial parliament's location and reduced size of the event. The DA also called for limiting the number of guests to reduce travel, accommodation and meal costs which are borne by the legislature for the current large number of invited guests.

“It is clear that the amount being spent on Sopa needs to be closely monitored. R3.7 million is enough money to replace the ceilings of 370 classrooms in rural schools. This fact cannot be ignored. “The DA will raise the issue of current Sopa expenditure at a Standing Committee on Oversight of the Legislature meeting on Wednesday. We will push for a committee resolution in order to obtain a full breakdown of expenses so that the highest costs can be established and curbed going forward,” Keeka said. He argued that if the DA-led Western Cape could host its Sopa at a total cost of R252 000, then it meant that the ANC-led KwaZulu-Natal could easily do it at a lower cost too.