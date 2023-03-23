DA visits shelter for homeless to hear complaints

Durban — On Wednesday, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers and DA KZN Social Development spokesperson Mmabatho Tembe visited the Haven of Hope Shelter for the Homeless in Durban to hear the complaints of people living in the shelter. The founder of the shelter, Charlene Usher, said the place used to be a nightclub.

“I used to work at the building as a bouncer and when I saw it was available, I decided to turn it into a shelter after seeing the number of people without homes,” said Usher. She said the main challenge the shelter was facing was a shortage of food and toiletries. “We are suffering when it comes to food because we do not have enough money to buy all the necessities. This has a negative effect when it comes to hygiene and keeping the place clean.

“So far we have had no donations and I am using my own money to make sure that everyone has food.” Usher said the shelter accommodates all age groups. “We are taking people from the streets, children and adults ... Before Covid came we had sponsors but they pulled out post Covid and we are left to fend for ourselves,” said Usher.

She said the place was regarded as the first council shelter because she did everything “the right way”. Rodgers said he was impressed with the work people from the shelter were doing and the DA would engage with the right departments and ask for assistance. The founder of the Haven of Hope Shelter, Charlene Usher, said the place used to be a nightclub. Picture: Supplied “After monitoring the situation, as a party, we spoke to a few businessmen who own hotels and they donated food, linen and some toiletries.

“What the owner of the shelter is doing should send an important message to people, since it is Human Rights month, that when you have people like Usher, it gives the country hope for a better future,” said Rodgers. Tembe said she would be taking the issue up with the Social Development head of department and ask if they were willing to assist with funding. She would also speak with other departments to ensure the homeless found some kind of assistance.

“The people in the shelter are definitely in need of all the help they can get, especially food. In the meantime, we will try to see what necessities we provide for them to live comfortably and happily,” said Tembe. She said the department did not have a time frame for when the homeless people would get assistance regarding a permanent shelter, but the issue would be taken into consideration. Social Developments spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said the department did not necessarily deal with homeless people or those who are in the provision of shelter, but it was usually non-profit organisations (NPOs) and non-government organisations (NGOs) that approached the department asking for assistance.