DA welcomes arrest of syndicate involved in illegal marriages in eThekwini

Durban — The DA in eThekwini has hailed the arrest of suspects involved in an illegal marriage syndicate. The party has also called for more heads to roll.

On Monday afternoon, an intelligence-driven operation by Crime Intelligence officers, working together with the Metro Police Tactical Support Unit, Sydenham Trio Task Team and Home Affairs Immigration officers uncovered a clandestine Home Affairs office used to facilitate illegal marriages and spousal visas at a block of flats on Mathews Meyiwa Road in Greyville, Durban. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects would get hold of identity documents of South African women and marry them to strangers, especially undocumented foreign nationals so the fake husbands would attain South African citizenship. The trio will appear in court on Wednesday. | SAPS “Preliminary investigations have thus far identified a Home Affairs official who has been working in cahoots with the suspects. More arrests cannot be ruled out as investigations unfold,” Netshiunda said.

“Several application forms, copies of identity documents and electronic devices were seized. “Of the three suspects, two men will be charged with fraud and the woman will face a charge of defeating the ends of justice after she attempted to conceal evidence by tearing some of the documents and threw them inside a bin,” Netshiunda continued. He said the suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Officials inside the apparent Home Affairs office. | SAPS DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said disappointingly, the suspects were working with a Home Affairs official. “We are calling for more heads to roll,” Mthethwa said. “For far too long we have had allegations and incidents of illegal foreign nationals who have come to destroy our country go unchecked.”

Mthethwa said the DA is working hard to ensure people from across the world, who want to make eThekwini their home, do so legally and contribute positively to our shared growth and prosperity. He said the party believes people who immigrate to South Africa legally and with skills can make a positive difference in KwaZulu-Natal and the country. The DA commended the teams involved including Home Affairs immigration officers.

“Our country is not a playground for criminals,” Mthethwa said. “We will be taking the matter up with DA Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber to ensure that more is done to safeguard our city and that we make no room for officials that are involved in these crimes.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.