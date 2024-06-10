Dad accused of murdering his son wants bail

Durban — Without providing any proof, the man charged with the murder of his 8-year-old son told the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court that he should be released on bail to financially support his mother and siblings. Siyabonga Innocent Shezi is alleged to have beaten and strangled Sfundo Sibisi in the Shongweni area in January 2023, three months before the boy’s 9th birthday and a few days before starting Grade 3 at Umthala Primary School in KwaNdengezi.

Shezi was arrested on the day of the alleged murder. At the time he tendered a confession and had done a pointing-out of the scene to police. Following his court appearance Shezi chose to abandon his bail application. However, after the matter had been transferred from the district to the regional court, which is the trial court, and after a pre-trial conference Shezi in an about-turn indicated he wanted to exercise his right to apply for bail. “I want bail because I want to support my mom. She was previously in a car accident which has affected her mentally. I used to buy her medication for schizophrenia.

“I would normally buy these pills for her and these would help. I want to help support my mom's children since my mom is unemployed. “I would also like to sort out my future. I was in the process of preparing myself for taking my driver’s learners when I was arrested. I'd like to complete and continue with the small businesses I did,” Shezi told the court. He is charged with premeditated murder.

He said his businesses entailed brick-laying and selling fast food at schools and in the community of KwaNdengezi. If he were to be released on bail, his life would not be endangered and he would go to live with his mom who is willing to accept him, he said. Shezi said his mom had promised she would be able to pay R1000 bail for him.

Before Shezi began testifying, magistrate L Gurie warned in his terms of the Criminal Procedure Act that evidence used in his bail application could be used against him at the trial stage. She told Shezi that he had the right not to answer questions directly linked to the case's merits that would incriminate him. The case was adjourned to this week for Shezi’s cross-examination by State prosecutor Rowen Souls.

According to the boy’s mother, who had broken up with Shezi at the time of the murder, she was at work on the day her son was killed. Shezi phoned her allegedly telling her that he had murdered their child. Shezi allegedly told her to go and look for their son in the bushes in Shongweni before animals fed on his body. That was when Sibisi phoned her family in Shongweni Dam asking them to go to the area and they found the boy’s lifeless body.