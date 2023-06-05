Dad in dock for fatally shooting son, thinking he’s an intruder

Durban — A 67-year-old Wyebank man who mistakenly shot and killed his son thinking he was an intruder has appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court where the matter was adjourned. Mthokozisi Zamisa who is currently out on warning allegedly shot his son Mlondi Minenhle Zamisa, 38, in the head on April 23 at their home.

Zamisa who was arrested on the scene of the shooting was released on warning the next day. In court, State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said: “The post-mortem report and ... related statements are still outstanding, I ask that the matter be adjournment to July 4.” During his bail bid in April, Zamisa said he was self-employed as a director in his company, Ma & Pa’s, in Hillcrest and had been living in their Wyebank home with his family, including his grandchildren, since 1994.

“I have been arrested because I mistakenly shot at my son, mistaking him for an intruder at our premises. “I had no intention whatsoever to kill my son, I am at a loss for losing my son. I believe that I am not guilty of murder, maybe at the most, it can be a culpable homicide. With the amount of bail, I can afford bail of R1 000. “I know and understand the seriousness of his offence,” Zamisa said in his bail affidavit at the time.

The investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Sfiso Mbambo, with the Pinetown Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, in his affidavit, said that on the day Zamisa had been at his residence when he heard shooting outside on his neighbour’s side. “His wife persuaded him to go investigate since the shooting sounded like it was inside his yard. Before he exited the (home) he reached for his firearm. Outside he noticed a human figure inside his yard and fired shots. The (man) collapsed and he realised that it was his own son Mlondi Zamisa who was hit in the head. “(The son) was (quickly put) into a vehicle. As they drove out of the gate the vehicle stalled and had a mechanical breakdown in the driveway. The neighbour was asked to assist with transport and the injured son was taken to eThekwini Hospital. The suspect was then arrested.”