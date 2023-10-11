Dagger-wielding robber handed a 13-year prison sentence

Durban — Six months after robbing a victim of their cellphone, a suspect was handed a 13-year sentence for the crime. On March 24, the suspect held up a man and robbed him of his cellphone in the Stamford Hill area.

A Marshall Security armed-response officer was flagged down by a member of the public on Mathews Meyiwa Road who stated that he had just been robbed of his cellphone by a suspect armed with a knife. A few minutes later the suspect was spotted and positively identified by the victim walking on Findlay Road. The suspect was apprehended before he could flee. He was found with the victim’s phone and a knife. An armed response officer was flagged down by a member of the public on Mathews Meyiwa Road who stated that he had just been robbed of his cellphone by an armed suspect. Picture: Marshall Security At the time of the incident, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that a 32-year-old suspect was arrested after he was caught in the act of robbing a man of his belongings.

Security guards who were on patrol in the area witnessed the incident and apprehended the suspect. A dagger was found in his possession. Marshall Security’s managing director Tyron Powell said: “Following numerous court appearances and the exemplary detective work by Warrant Officer Moodley from Durban Central SAPS Detectives, accused Menzi Mngadi, denied bail due to his parole status from previous convictions, was found guilty of armed robbery on the 18th of September in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. He has been sentenced to 13 years of direct imprisonment.” “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all participants, including the victim, whose steadfastness led to another successful conviction.”