Durban — Community members of eMpangeni have been left in shock following the murder of Mvelo Khumalo, 31, who was allegedly stabbed to death by his childhood friend on New Year's Eve. A source told the Daily News the victim and his friends were at a local spaza shop when an argument ensued over the local traditional dance competition (ingoma) that takes place annually during the festive holidays.

“The two friends are dedicated members of a local traditional group and they were both aiming to lead the group in last year’s local competition. The deceased and the suspect were childhood friends,” said the source. A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were still in disbelief and hoped the law would take its course so justice could be served. “We were aware that Mvelo’s friend had shady behaviour which we did not like. But our son would rather sweep his (the suspect’s) wrongdoings under the carpet because he believed in their friendship.

“We also don’t understand why the suspect took such an evil decision of taking his friend’s life,” said the distraught family member. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Ntambanana arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last month, a KZN was left reeling from shock after a relative was shot in the head trying to resolve a fight involving his neighbours in Zwelibomvu near Pinetown.

According to the family, Sthabiso Mkhize, 28, had attended a umembeso - traditional ceremony - when a group of men allegedly assaulted one of his neighbours. His uncle (whose name is withheld) said his nephew went to stop the fight that had broken out but was shot in the head, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that KwaNdengezi police were investigating a case of murder.