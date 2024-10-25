Dangerous encounters: Mozambique spitting cobra found under a bed

Durban — Before midday on Thursday, a Mozambique spitting cobra and a herald snake were rescued in two separate incidents. At 11.42am, the cobra measuring approximately 1.2 metres was captured on a property in Hilltop, Verulam.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) area manager Nkosinathi Ndaba was sent to the property after the snake was discovered under a bed in an outbuilding. On arrival, Ndaba identified the snake as a highly venomous Mozambique spitting cobra. Officer Nkosinathi Ndaba with the Mozambique spitting cobra found under a bed. | Reaction Unit SA. The species is regarded as one of the most dangerous snakes in Africa due to its cytotoxic venom.

“Officer Ndaba safely captured and relocated the snake,” Rusa said. Earlier, Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans rescued a large adult herald snake. Evans said the snake was described as a black mamba. A common mistake due to their colouration.

Typical herald defensive pose, basically saying, "Leave me alone!" | Nick Evans “Although they are tiny in comparison to mambas, and will often stand their ground and strike, to scare you off. A mamba will flee,” Evans said. He said that when they arrived at the home in Dawncliffe, they found the gardener had the suspected mamba in a bag, and knew it was almost certainly a herald. An untrained person putting a mamba in a bag will likely cause a bite. It has already happened once this year, Evans said.

“Sure enough, it was a herald. An adult, which must have enjoyed a toad throughout the night. “This specimen has a bit of an orange ‘lip’ Some have brighter coloured ‘lips’, some are very plain, basically white,” Evans described. Dr Carla Goede with the large herald she took out the bag. | Nick Evans This herald put on a show to scare them.

“Their mild venom is of no concern to people or pets,” Evans said. He added it was a great way to start a day. Information on the black mamba. | African Snakebite Institute.