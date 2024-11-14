Danny Jordaan’s rape accuser welcomes his arrest for fraud

Durban — South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan’s rape accuser, singer Jennifer Ferguson, welcomed his arrest and appearance in court for fraud and theft on Wednesday. Ferguson, who made headlines by accusing Jordaan of rape in 2017, took to social media to applaud the arrest.

In her Facebook post drawing links to the charges she unsuccessfully pressed against him, she said: “In his desperation to clean-up his image and character-assassinate me after the rape allegations are made public, he steals money from the SAFA-development fund, intended for DISADVANTAGED YOUTH! Stealing to lie, and lying to steal. The tip of a melting iceberg of corruption. May justice be served this time.” The rape allegations were denied by Jordaan who labelled them as motivated by internal rivalry in the football sector. Jordaan and his co-accused CFO Gronnie Hluyo, Trevor Neethling and his entity (Grit Communications), were granted bail of R20 000 each in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. They face fraud and theft charges involving R1.3 million.

The Hawks said the allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, Jordaan used the organisation's resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a Public Relations company without authorisation from the Safa Board. The president is also reported to have violated Safa statutes, thus prejudicing Safa an actual loss of R1.3m. Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation charged with probing the allegations executed search seizure warrants at Safa offices where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for investigation, which led to the arrest.

The case was postponed to December 5, for docket disclosure. Jordaan told the court that he earns no salary at Safa but renders services voluntarily with an honorarium payment of between zero and R100000 annually depending on the performance of the soccer body. He owns two houses worth R10m in Sandton, Gauteng and Gqeberha, Eastern Cape with furniture valued at R2m and two cars. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the trio were all charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of theft, and conspiracy to commit fraud and theft.

“The allegations stem from a 12-month Service Level Agreement (SLA) allegedly entered by Safa, represented by Jordaan, and Grit Communications in December 2017 for the provision of Public Relations and communication services to Safa. The State alleges that Jordaan, in contravention of the Safastatutes, signed the SLA that was neither sanctioned nor approved by Safa, and that he and Neethling backdated the agreement to 01 October 2017. “Jordaan is alleged to have employed Grit Communications for purposes of protecting his personal image following allegations of rape levelled against him in 2017,” said Mjonondwane. She said Jordaan allegedly acquired protection services worth over R40 000, purported to be for Safa from Badger Security, during the Safa 2018 elective congress, whilst these protection services were allegedly exclusively rendered to him.

“According to Safa statutes, Jordaan was precluded from doing so, as only the CFO and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Safa were authorised to sign contractual agreements. The PR services were already rendered to Safa by its existing department that handled PR and communication. “Despite full knowledge of the unauthorised and unlawful nature of the actions of both Jordaan and Neethling, it is alleged that Hluyo approved the payments to Grit Communications and Badger Security,” she said. Safa legal representative Lesedi Mphahlele said Wednesday’s case centred around whether or not Jordaan has the authority to sign on behalf of Safa.

“It was a clear ploy to charge the president in order to try and pressurise him to step aside,” said Mphahlele. Earlier in the day a group of activists from NotInMyName International gathered outside the Palm Ridge court carrying placards calling for Jordaan to step down. Representative, France Mulaudzi said they travelled all the way from Mamelodi, east of Pretoria to urge Jordaan to vacate the position and give other people a chance.

“He has occupied the position for far too long. Other people deserve a chance to be in that position and can bring new ideas to improve the football industry,” said Mulaudzi. Some of the placards read: “red card for Jordaan”, “stop looting Safa”, “Fifa intervene now!!!”, “Minister intervene now”, “Jordaan must step down”. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.