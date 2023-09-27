Dark forces at work to destabilise Ingonyama Trust Board – King Misuzulu’s spokesperson

Durban — King Misuzulu’s office has expressed concerns at what it called a concerted effort to destabilise the Ingonyama Trust Board by people who were trying to get the king to fire the board chairperson Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela using fraudulent letters. At the weekend it emerged that there was a letter which was purportedly signed by the king notifying KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube about the king’s intention to replace inkosi Mzimela with Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe which the king denied.

On Tuesday another letter surfaced but this one was unsigned although the content was still the same. It was also addressed to Agriculture and Land Reforms Minister Thoko Didiza no longer to the Premier. King’s spokesperson His Royal Highness Prince Africa of Onkweni Royal Palace said the king was very concerned about these continuous efforts to destabilise the Trust and undermine the chairperson Inkosi Mzimela. This is letter that the king was said to have refused to sign. Picture: Supplied. The Prince said the letter was brought by the suspended Premier’s Office staff member Nomzamo Myeni to get the king to sign it but he refused, saying he has no intention to replace. The Prince further said the king did not know who had drafted the letter for him to remove the chairperson he himself appointed since he did not instruct anybody to type the letter for him.

"We view these attempts as the work of the dark forces to destabilise the Ingonyama Trust Board. We are still shocked as who had forged the king's signature in a letter that was addressed to the premier. Now we have the new letter which was brought to the king to sign. At the end Myeni must explain who had drafted the letter and under whose instructions," said Zulu. According to the king's office Myeni is one the staff at the Premier's Office who were seconded to work at the king's office in Ulundi but was suspended by the premier for reasons that were not revealed. Inkosi Mzimela said he was aware of the letters but denied that he has been removed. Inkosi Tembe is yet to comment on the matter. Myeni had not yet responded to the questions sent to her and her comment will be added once received.