Data centre outage at SA Post Office thwarts Postbank customers from making branch transactions

Durban — Postbank has advised its customers of technical difficulties affecting certain branch transaction access due to a data centre outage. This was according to Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako who advised customers that Postbank was currently experiencing technical difficulties that affected certain customers’ ability to perform branch transactions.

“The technical difficulties are due to an unforeseen outage affecting the South African Post Office data centre,” Diako said. “Our IT team is working around the clock to resolve the issue.” Diako apologised to their customers for the inconvenience caused and said they were working hard to resolve the matter.

“Postbank will advise impacted customers as soon as the technical issue is resolved,” Diako said. He said that South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) social grants payments were not affected by the technical issue and social grants beneficiaries using the Sassa gold cards continued to be able to access their money via branches, ATMs and retail merchants. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Postbank said that the Payments Association of South Africa (Pasa) extended the validity of expired Sassa gold cards for social grant payments.

Diako said that Pasa had extended the validity of expired Sassa/Postbank gold cards until December 31, 2023. This means that social grants recipients can continue using their expired cards for social grants payment transactions at ATMs and merchant Point of Sale withdrawals, and purchases without the need to collect new cards, or switch to other banks. He said that Pasa sent correspondence to all acquiring banks to ensure they were ready to accept expired Sassa/Postbank gold cards, and Postbank concluded its own preparations. From the end of April, social grant recipients could collect their grants payments at their usual collection points using their expired Sassa/Postbank gold cards, regardless of the expiry date.