Daughter of late KZN MEC gunned down in her home

Durban — Police investigations into the murder of a daughter to the late KwaZulu-Natal agricultural and environmental affairs MPL, Mtholephi Emmanuel Mthimkhulu, have not yet led to arrests. Vumile Mthimkhulu-Dlamini was shot and killed in her KwaSanti home on July 3.

On Wednesday police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Mariannhill police are investigating a case of murder following an incident where two armed men allegedly entered the house at Jabulani Road on July 3. “The suspects demanded the safe keys and when the 45-year-old woman told them that she does not have the keys, they shot and killed her before they fled the scene.” According to organisation Women For Change, Mthimkhulu-Dlamini gave the assailants the money she had in the house.

Vumile Mthimkhulu-Dlamini, who was shot and killed in her home while her children were locked in the bathroom by unknown assailants. Picture: Facebook “Once the men demanded the key to the safe, Vumile explained that the key was with her husband, who was not at home. The men locked her two children, aged 9 and 11, and the domestic worker in the bathroom. They then proceeded to shoot Vumile three times, in her stomach, neck and head. She died instantly at the scene. No one has been arrested, and police are investigating a murder case. Our hearts are broken. Fly high, Sister.” On Monday, her relatives shared on Facebook the pain of their loss. Bongekile Bongi Mthimkhulu posted pictures of Mthimkhulu-Dlamini and said: “It is well ... as hard as it is to make peace with it all. May God be with us. 03/07/2023 crushed us.” Reacting to the post, Caroline Mthimkhulu said: “It really is hard to accept that she’s gone. What’s worse is the way she was taken. That is hard to make peace with.”