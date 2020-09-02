Daughters hear plot behind Overport mom’s killing

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The three daughters of slain Durban businesswoman Premla Moodliar heard in court on Tuesday how her murderers hatched the plot to kill her. Mandlakayise Gumede, 36, and Bhekokwakhe Magubane, 32, who face murder and robbery charges, applied for bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Moodliar was found dead in her Moses Kotane (Sparks) Road home in May, with her hands and feet bound and her mouth gagged. She had owned and lived in the building, Thanam Daya Mansions, where Gumede lived and was the caretaker. Both men are represented by Andrew Khumalo and had made confession statements to the police, but Khumalo said yesterday they were subjected to beatings and threatened with firearms by the police.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender said Magubane made a detailed confession describing the night of the murder and the role he played in the incident. He said the men were taken for medical tests and there were no signs of assault.

According to Gumede’s statement, Gumede, another tenant of the building and Moodliar had supper together the night of the murder.

Gumede had opened the door for Magubane to enter. Magubane hid behind a sofa until Gumede and the tenant left, and Moodliar went to bed.

Magubane eventually got up from behind the sofa, triggering the alarm. He bound her feet, hands, face and mouth. He then looked for valuables while the alarm was blaring.

The hearing continues on Wednesday.

Daily News