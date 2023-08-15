Daycare receives first donation in 7 years

Durban — The Daily News Milk Fund in partnership with Windermere Pharmacy donated 52 chairs, 13 tables and dozens of containers of ready-to-drink baby formula milk to Emihle Daycare in Inanda, Newtown A, on Monday. Emihle Daycare caters to 57 kids aged 0 to 4 years and has five staff, some of them volunteers. It charges parents between R150 and R250 a month.

Emihle Daycare founder Thuleleni Phetha expressed her gratitude to the Daily News Milk Fund and said this was the first time she had received a donation. “We are very grateful to the Daily News and Mr (Shanil) Singh for their donation. We were totally not expecting that, I’m over the moon. This is the first time to ever receive a donation since I started this daycare centre in 2016. It feels good to be recognised for the work we do,’’ said an excited Phetha. Speaking of the challenges, Phetha said they don’t have proper shelter for the children or money to pay the staff.

“The main challenge is the shelter – we don’t even have toilets or enough food for the kids. “We still have to use that little money to buy food for the kids and also pay staff. Other staff members are volunteering because we don’t have money and sponsors to cover the expenses.” Phetha said the reason behind her starting a daycare was seeing young children roaming the streets simply because their parents did not have enough money to take them to crèches.

She started taking them in for free for three years. Shanil Singh from Windermere Pharmacy said they chose to donate to Emihle Daycare because children are the future. “Giving back to the grassroots of the community is very important. The kids of today are the future, and they are also the most vulnerable beings. We just want to see young kids getting a fair chance. This is the best choice to assist Emihle Daycare,” said Singh. “Donating is not about money, you can donate your time, skills and services to the community for free. It comes from the heart.”

He urged the community to break the perception that to make a difference you need money or only business people can donate. Independent Newspapers regional marketing manager Shabnum Moosa urged the community to come together in assisting underprivileged communities and destitute children. She also appealed to those who can assist to contact the Daily News Milk Fund.