Dean Macpherson set to retain DA chairpersonship in KZN

Durban — With just two weeks to the DA’s elective congress in KwaZulu-Natal, the current provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, seems set to retain his position following endorsements by councillors and constituencies. The conference – which will see Macpherson and national member of Parliament Dianne Kohler Barnard vying for the same position – will be held in Durban’s International Convention Centre on April 29.

Given the many endorsements Macpherson has received compared to Kohler Barnard, it looks like he could walk away with the position. Among the top party leaders that have already thrown their weight behind him is the party’s provincial legislature member, Hlanganani Gumbi. In his endorsement message, Gumbi wrote: “Having worked with Dean since the last congress, he has proven himself as a leader who unites the province into an effective vote-winning team. “I am proud to endorse his re-election because I want to see the DA in government in 2024.”

Macpherson is said to also enjoy support from many councillors in eThekwini, except party caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa, who has already announced that he would vote for Barnard. Macpherson’s campaign has recently been boosted by Ugu and King Cetshwayo constituencies, which have said they would back him. On his slate, he is with provincial leader Francois Rogers, who will be up against Msunduzi Local Municipality whip Bongumusa Nhlabathi, and deputy provincial chairperson Sithembiso Ngema, who will go toe to toe with eThekwini deputy caucus leader councillor Mzamo Billy for the deputy leader’s position. The position is now held by the uMngeni Local Municipality mayor, Chris Pappas, who has already announced his unavailability.

Dianne Kohler Barnard said the win was within the reach. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Kohler Barnard appeared to not be disturbed by Macpherson's endorsements, saying her campaign was going well. She said she had been criss-crossing the province and was happy with the people coming to tell her they would vote for her. The DA and IFP have already reportedly struck a deal to co-govern KwaZulu-Natal after next year's general election should they collect 51% combined. With 80 seats up for grabs, both parties need to get 41 combined in order to co-govern without having to rely on small parties.