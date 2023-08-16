Death toll in KZN bus crash rises to 8 after pupil, bus driver succumb to injuries in hospital

Durban — The death of another pupil and the bus driver has pushed the death toll to eight following last week’s bus crash in northern KwaZulu-Natal. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda provided an update on the accident that took place in Hlabisa, northern KZN, in the uMkhanyakude District on August 8.

“The driver passed on at Ngwelezane Hospital on August 14, 2023, and one pupil passed on this morning (Wednesday) at Hlabisa Hospital,” Netshiunda said. “The total number of fatalities is currently eight.” Following the incident, the driver was reported to have been in a critical condition, while about 34 others were left injured.

The accident occurred on the R618 at the Ezinqumeni section of Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park. It is believed that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, and the bus overturned, leaving five pupils (three females and two males) from the school dead on the scene, while another pupil died later in hospital. By last week Thursday, many of the other injured pupils had since been released from the hospital, and some are still receiving medical care. All the pupils were from Mchitheki Secondary School in Nongoma.

The bus was one of the three buses carrying children from the school on their excursion to Durban. Following the incident, KZN Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka said it is disheartening to hear of the death of the pupils. “We have directed the police and Road Traffic Inspectorate to speedily investigate the cause of the accident. Where action needs to be taken, we will not hesitate,” Hlomuka said.

The Department of Transport, working with the Department of Education, said they will provide all necessary assistance to the families, pupils and the affected school. That would include psycho-social services, logistical support, and burial arrangements. Moreover, DA KZN spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka, said: "Our province's roads have become death traps while learner transport remains largely problematic, with several modes of transport unregulated. Today's (last Tuesday) incident also comes just short of a year after 18 primary school children, a teacher, and a driver lost their lives near Pongola."