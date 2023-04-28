Decomposed remains recovered in Stanger over the course of two days

Durban — More decomposed remains were recovered in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday after K9 Dante helped in the recovery of decomposed remains on Tuesday. The IPSS Medical Rescue’s Search and Rescue division reported that it was assisted by Umhlali SAPS K9 Unit, SAPS Durban Search and Rescue Unit, Metro Search and Rescue Unit and KwaDukuza SAPS detectives with the recovery of decomposed remains along a river in the Stanger area.

“This was after the head and various other body parts of a man were found on Tuesday in the same area with the help of K9 Dante,” IPSS Search and Rescue said. “Various bones in a severe state of decomposition were found scattered along the river over a distance of 50 metres.” Various bones in a severe state of decomposition were found scattered along the river over a distance of 50 metres. Picture: IPSS Search and Rescue Last year, a decomposing body was discovered in the Avoca area.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the naked decomposing body of an unidentified person was discovered embedded in the bank of the uMhlangane River. He said Rusa officers were called out to the area after a scrap collector approached a passer-by and informed him of the discovery. “On arrival, the scrap collector led Rusa members more than 500m through dense vegetation until they reached the location of the body which was in a prone position and partially exposed along the river bank. The sex or race of the deceased could not be confirmed due to the extent of the decomposition,” Balram said.

He said the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit was called out to recover the body. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket was being investigated by Greenwood Park SAPS. “The body was found along the river banks on Prince Umhlangane Road. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Gwala said.