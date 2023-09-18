Defence prepares pre-sentence reports for convicted killers of Durban policeman

Durban — The Durban High Court would have to consider pre-sentencing reports for two men convicted of murdering an off-duty policeman who was torched in the boot of his car during the July unrest when it hands down sentence. Durban Public Order Policing Officer Zolani Leadus Zuma who was stationed at Mariannhill was first shot, stuffed into refused bags and then loaded into the boot of his car.

Judge Carol Sibiya convicted Mzikayifani “Kayelihle” Ndebele and Sibusiso Ndlela for attempted murder, kidnapping and murder of Zuma. On the night of July 13, Zuma was driving in his blue VW polo dressed in civilian clothes. He came across Ndebele and the assailants who had looted goods from looters in a car that Ndebele’s uncle, Afrika Mthembu, was driving. The policeman followed them to a house in Tshelimnyama.

Previous testimony was that Zuma chased after Mthembu’s Kia truck in his Polo and fired shots while in pursuit. At the house, the officer confronted Mthembu and the assailants producing his police firearm. Ndebele dispossessed Zuma of his gun and allegedly shot him and in the process, a shot hit his uncle Mthembu in the knee.

Mthembu was rushed to hospital in his Kia truck by his son, Lungelo, as well as his nephew Nzuzo Khethokuhle Mngadi who led evidence in the trial for the State as well as Ndebele. Judge Sibiya ruled that Ndebele intended on shooting Zuma and found Ndlela guilty of the premeditated murder of Zuma. After Judge Sibiya convicted Ndebele of Zuma’s attempted murder and Ndlela of his kidnapping and murder in preparation for sentence, senior State prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah indicated the two accused had no previous convictions.

This was while Ndebele’s Legal Aid attorney Musa Chiliza requested an adjournment to have a pre-sentencing report compiled for his client. “We will seek a probation officer’s report for the accused who was under 18 at the time of the commission of the offence,” said Chiliza. Ndlela’s attorney J Hariram also indicated that she would be arranging for a probation officer’s report for her client who had just turned 19 at the time of the commission of the crime.