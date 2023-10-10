Delay as killers of Durban cop await their sentencing

Durban — The Durban High Court postponed the murder case of a public order policeman who was torched in the boot of his car during the July unrest in 2021, because of outstanding reports. Slain policeman Zolani Leadus Zuma was first shot, then stuffed into refuse bags and loaded into the boot of his car by Mzikayifani “Kayelihle” Ndebele and Sibusiso Ndlela.

The court postponed sentencing due to outstanding pre-sentence reports from social workers. The court also learnt that the social workers had started their interviews. Defence attorney Musa Chiliza said once the reports were sent he would have to go through them to see if there was any need to call witnesses to the stand. Judge Carol Sibiya postponed the matter to October 20. Ndebele, who shot Zuma, was found guilty of attempted murder, and Ndlela of kidnapping and murder. On the night of July 13, Zuma was driving in his blue VW polo dressed in civilian clothes when he came across Ndebele and the assailants – who had allegedly looted goods from shops – in a car that Afrika Mthembu was driving. Zuma followed them to a house in Tshelimnyama.

Once there, Zuma confronted them, producing his state firearm. Ndebele dispossessed Zuma of his gun and allegedly shot him and in the process, and the shot hit his uncle Mthembu in the knee. Mthembu was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital by his son Lungelo and his nephew Nzuzo Khethokuhle Mngadi. According to testimony, Lungelo and Duve hatched the plan to torch the officer in his car. Zuma’s car was found burnt the following day, with his charred body in the boot.