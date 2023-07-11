Delivery bike hits jaywalking pedestrian

Durban — Durban Metro Police has weighed in on a video showing an elderly man being knocked over by a bike in Verulam, which has seen conflicting opinions from social media users on Reaction Unit South Africa’s Facebook page. According to RUSA, the 69-year-old man sustained injuries after he was struck by a motorcyclist on Todd Street in the Verulam on Sunday.

Witnesses reported the incident to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) at approximately 12:34. On arrival, Reaction Officers were informed that the elderly pedestrian was struck by a delivery biker while crossing the road. The motorcyclist was overtaking a bakkie at the time of the incident. The pedestrian was transported privately to a medical facility. The motorcyclist was not injured," RUSA said in the post. A 38-second clip of the incident was shared in the comments section of the post, and was met with conflicting views, with the burning questioning being who was in the wrong. Lisa Muduria wrote: "Definitely the pedestrian's fault..biker going way too fast without being cautious."

Pari SinSook said: "Thank God that the bakkie stopped on time or else the matter would have been worse if the bakkie ran over him while he on the floor. Speedy recovery to the injured man." Mahesh Visram said he noted comments saying that the pedestrian was in the wrong, but at the same time, these criticized the bike driver for his wrong. "This is like trying to walk forward and backward at the same time."

Roshan Lil-Ruthan wrote that the pedestrian was definitely in the wrong, adding that, however, the biker was going too fast in a high-traffic zone. "Watch this video carefully. In saying that, this biker, has done this many times, jumping traffic lights and cutting in front of vehicles at intersections... many are without licenses." Jimmy BigJim Bilisha II said that he felt that neither the driver nor the pedestrian wished for this painful accident.

“I think that is why we call it an accident. May the elderly pedestrian find comfort and healing. May the driver also deal with any trauma that might have hit him or her. Extra vigilance can be advised on both parties. Weighing on the video, Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said the injured person was crossing at the wrong place. “He was Jaywalking. We always advise pedestrians to use pedestrian crossing when crossing the road. We can't say it's wrong for the bike to overtake unless there is a solid barrier line.It's dangerous to jaywalk especial on a busy road like the one in the video,” said Zungu.