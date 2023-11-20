Department of Basic Education amends school calendar for Bok holiday

Durban – The Department of Basic Education has amended the 2023 school calendar to accommodate the December 15 public holiday declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Springboks won their fourth Rugby World Cup title.

When Ramaphosa addressed the nation last month, he said that in celebration of the Springboks’ momentous achievement and the achievements of all our other sportsmen and women – and as a tribute to the resolve of our united nation – “I am declaring Friday the 15th of December 2023 as a public holiday”.