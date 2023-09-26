Department of Water and Sanitation allocates R7.8 billion to address water woes in KZN

Durban — The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has tabled steps it is taking to address water challenges in KwaZulu-Natal, including funding of about R7.8 billion for several water infrastructure projects. This after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) revealed that the municipalities in the province are violating the rights of residents to access clean drinking water. In its report the commission made some recommendations.

The department said it was working tirelessly to assist municipalities that are facing water challenges. “The challenges are known to the department, and the Ministry of Water and Sanitation is working tirelessly to assist the municipalities in the province, which are Water Services Authorities (WSAs), to meet their constitutional obligation for water and sanitation services provision to citizens,” read the statement. Furthermore, the department said through its water entity, uMngeni-uThukela Water Board, it has allocated R2.3 billion for the Greater Mpofana bulk water supply project in uMgungundlovu District; the Maphumulo bulk water supply project in iLembe District; Umshwathi bulk water supply project servicing both uMgungundlovu and iLembe Districts, and Lower uMkhomazi bulk water supply project in eThekwini.

The DWS added that the board was implementing a bulk regional water scheme for Alfred Duma Local Municipality in uThukela District Municipality at an estimated cost of R5bn. Moreover, DWS Minister Senzo Mchunu has evoked section 63 of the Water Services Act in uMkhanyakude District Municipality. “The uMkhanyakude District’s multibillion-rand water projects include the Greater Ingwavuma Bulk Water Supply Scheme in Jozini Local Municipality, which will supply Jozini, Big Five Hlabisa and Mtubatuba municipalities, and the Mtikini Water Supply Scheme in Umhlabuyalingana Local Municipality, which will supply safe drinking water to the communities of Skhemelele, Mtikini and eScabazini,” said DWS. The statement further said Ugu district municipality was experiencing water and sanitation delivery difficulties due to old and strained infrastructure that was being exacerbated by illegal connections and vandalism. The department said it had allocated R150 million to the district to address immediate challenges.

Moreover, the department said other steps taken include: Establishing a water partnerships office within the Development Bank of Southern Africa “to encourage and stimulate strategic partnerships with the private sector to invest in water infrastructure”.

Reconfiguring water boards “to enable them to give more support to the under-capacitated WSAs”.

Establishing uPongola-Umzimkulu Catchment Management Agency (CMA), tasked with decentralised water resource management and the protection of all KZN rivers.

A notice has been gazetted to transform the existing Irrigation Boards to Water User Associations, in terms of Section 98 of the National Water Act. The department said: "The amendments will also enable the national department to intervene more decisively as a last resort when municipalities fail to respond to directives to address deficiencies in the provision of water and sanitation services."