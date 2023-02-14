Department of Water and Sanitation releasing water from the Jozini Dam

Durban — From this Valentine’s Day, the Department of Water and Sanitation said it will be releasing water from the Pongola Poort Dam (Jozini Dam). Department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said the department has started with releasing water from the Pongola Poort Dam, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Mavasa said that this is due to continuing rains that are happening within the province. The water level at the Pongola Poort Dam is currently above 90%, which is against the department’s dam safety operational rule of 85% capacity of the dam. “The communities of Jozini and those residing downstream the dam are advised to be on the lookout for rising water levels along the uPhongolo River and surrounding areas. The rising water levels of the river will also have a potential impact on low-level bridges. The farming communities are advised to move their livestock and farming equipment away from the banks and the surrounding areas to ensure the safety and protection of properties and lives. “The department has resumed its ongoing consultations with communities downstream with regard to the water release from the dam,” Mavasa said.

Mavasa said that in April 2022, KZN experienced high rainfall that resulted in flooding in some parts of the province. Those torrential rains that were experienced in 2022 resulted in an increase in the dam level. This week the water inflows into the already full dam have resulted in a drastic rise of the dam to 91.3% capacity, compared to last week’s 86.4%. As a result, there is a need to release water to ease the dam of the high-water levels. “Water from the dam will be released at the rate of 51 to 100 cubic metres per second, with weekly variation depending on the expected inflows. The department will continue to monitor the performance of the dam inclusive of all such inflows. The release of water from the dam will be able to address the flood hydrograph and the prevailing initial hydrological conditions on the floodplain,” Mavasa said. Meanwhile, the department said last week that sporadic rainfalls experienced in most parts of the country had boosted the country’s dam levels.