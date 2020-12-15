Depression is the real grinch this festive season

Durban - A SPIKE in the number of people suffering from depression is predicted for the year ahead. This was the observation made by Suntosh Pillay, a clinical psychologist in the public sector, who attributed this predicted spike to pent up bereavement. He explained that many people were dealing with unresolved grief this year, especially having lost loved ones and not being able to attend their funerals or memorial services due to Covid-19. "They were not able to comfort loved ones and they themselves were not able to get the comforting that they needed. A lot of that bereavement will pop up next year and manifest itself into depression. If you notice someone is being a lot more withdrawn than normal it could be depression," he said. Other red flags for depression were that some people no longer enjoyed things that they previously did.

"Other indications included changing sleeping patterns and a change in appetite. When you see these signs, try to reconnect with people, let them know that you are available when they are ready to talk. You can also provide them with the South African Depression And Anxiety Group (Sadag) 24-hour emergency hotline 0800 456 789, where there is a counsellor on the other side waiting to help.“

Pillay also said that it was a known phenomenon that people suffered more from anxiety and depression and other mental health struggles in the festive season especially if they had pre- existing mental health problems.

"They might experience thoughts of suicide more. Those feelings get exacerbated by all the difficulties that come with the festive season,” he said.

Pillay said the pressures of Covid-19 and people having lost their jobs or having had salary cuts will make Christmas different for many people this year.

"People don't have as much disposable income to spend as they did in previous years. People might go through feelings of guilt, that they can't spoil their families and children in a way that they are used to. For years people have spent festive seasons with extended families as well as neighbours and friends. Besides it being irresponsible spending this time at gatherings it will force people to make difficult decisions in terms of who they spend Christmas with," he said.

Pillay said routines that come with the festive season would be disrupted.

"The season brought familiarity but now it comes with uncertainty. If you have a pre-existing mental condition it becomes more difficult to deal with uncertainty. If you have a pre-existing condition there might be specific stresses that might trigger a relapse. The festive season comes with a lot of triggers including being around toxic family members, long distance travelling can also be a trigger. The main trigger is the alcohol abuse, especially in people with Bipolar Mood disorder – we know in these cases that alcohol can trigger a depression or a mania."

Other numbers to also call include:

Lifeline South Africa offers 24-hour service to people in South Africa to address the psychological and social stresses and trauma that they are struggling to deal with – 0861 322 322

ChildLine enables children to discuss difficulties that would be far too risky in face to face contacts 24 hours a day – 0800 055 555

South Africa Suicide Crisis Helpline offers 24-hour support to people in South Africa who are in distress or at risk of suicide – 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 12 13 14.

