Deputy President Paul Mashatile unfolds plans to boost KwaZulu-Natal’s economy

Durban — Deputy President Paul Mashatile emphasised the importance of maintaining and uplifting the economy of KwaZulu-Natal through the implementation of programmes that support local community members to obtain critical work skills during an oversight visit to the Ntshongweni Catalytic Project site on Thursday. Mashatile said the aim of the project was to revitalise and increase economic activity in the area, contributing about R15 billion worth of investments in the next 10 to 15 years.

“The province wants the estimated 5 million people that will reside in eThekwini by 2050 to be safe, healthy, fully empowered and prosperous. “We also want the people of eThekwini to be in tune with the Fourth or Fifth or Sixth, Seventh Industrial Revolution. “They will be multi-functionally skilled in artisanal, professional, technical, business, trade and management sectors and be at the centre of a competitive and inclusive regional economy,” said Mashatile.

He said one of the urgent needs is to address the big issues that are the triple threats - structural poverty, unemployment and inequality. Deputy President Paul Mashatile and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube led an oversight visit to the Ntshongweni Catalytic Project site on Thursday picture: Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA) KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the Keystone Park that was built in Ntshongweni costs about R6.5 billion in light industrial warehousing and is expected to create 3 500 temporary construction jobs at peak. “Job creation has become an urgent issue in KZN, and this is more pronounced among African women and men, and the youth of our province.

“We applaud the team behind Keystone and the entire Ntshongweni Catalytic project for the wonderful display of vision and tenacity to work together till the end is achieved,” said Dube-Ncube. She said this project has also seen the empowerment of local business and will turn work seekers from townships and rural areas into job creators and key contributors to our gross domestic product. She said the other major catalytic project is the redevelopment of Virginia Airport into a mixed-use precinct to be anchored by high-end residential units, tourism and leisure elements.