Despite recent rains KZN dam levels continue to decline

Durban - Spring has sprung but not for KZN dam levels which have been affected by the season change according to the Department of Water and Sanitation in the province. The department has expressed concern over the continued decline of dam levels even after sporadic rains in parts of the province over the last week. Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau this week’s status of dam levels report has shown yet another decline of water levels from 56,3% last week to 56,0% in the current week. “Although this is a marginal decline, this continued trend is deeply concerning mainly because the spring season is in full swing. Temperatures will begin to soar and given the continued effects of Climate Change, we can expect that things will get worse before they get better,” said Ratau. He said when compared to a similar period in 2019, the province’s dam storage capacity was also below average at 57.8%.

One of the province's largest dams, the Albert Falls Dam continued to decline from last week’s 35,1% to 34,5% this week. Also on a decline is the Hazelmere Dam which is this week at 44,5% from last week’s 45,6%.

The Spring Grove Dam is at 49,9% in the current week from 51,4% in the previous week. Meanwhile, the Zaaihoek Dam is unchanged at 59,8% in two consecutive weeks.

The Pongolapoort Dam is also shrinking from 41,3% to 41,1%. Last year during a similar period, it was 43,4%.

The Goedertrouw and Klipfontein Dams are at 52,2% and 58,5% respectively. This time last year, the recorded 52,4% and 61,0%.

“However, there are some dams in the province which have recorded considerably good levels,” said Ratau.

Those dams include the Inanda Dam at 80,2% from last week’s 81,0%. The Midmar Dam is at 93,9% from 94,2%.

The Driel Barrage maintained 98,1% while the Wagendrift Dam is at 92,3% from 93,5% last week.

Ratau said the Umgeni Water Supply System with five dams supplying water to eThekwini Metro, Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas was at 64,9% this week, from last week’s 65,6%.

“We acknowledge that many parts of the province are still without water. We are working very closely with the local government and Water Boards to speedily implement long-term measures to address water scarcity issues,” said Ratau.

Daily News