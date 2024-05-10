Durban High School completed a national double following being crowned SA Schools Champions and SA Doubles Champions. In achieving this feat, DHS has qualified for the All African Games in Senegal later this year. With the win, it marked the sixth time that DHS have been crowned national champions, a feat that master-in-charge of Badminton, Charles Moodley, is proud of.

Moodley noted that the achievement was “extraordinary” given that the tournament was brought forward by four months. “This tournament is usually scheduled in August but due to the All African Schools tournament being held in August, it was brought forward by four months. It has placed us in a predicament,” he said. Moodley said that the side’s first league fixture was played three days prior to the tournament and combined with the fact that they enlisted two Namibian nationals, and there was limited game time. He said this complicated their strategy with regard to formation and combination playing tactics.

He added: “Our number one player, Sherav Maharaj, was involved in a motorcycle accident during the December holiday and is currently on a rehabilitation programme. The amended date meant that his chances of participating were not possible. “We decided to add him to the coaching team as he had experience against some of the opponents. It seemed as if the odds were against us as our chances of being top contenders for the title were even more difficult.” DHS in action. | Supplied Following their circumstances and triumph, Moodley said he was extremely shocked.

“With the odds against us, winning this tournament seemed impossible and I for one conceded to our rivals with the knowledge that they have a far superior, well-oiled machine team than our one.” He said his encouragement to the boys was for them to go out there and enjoy themselves; and that he is proud irrespective of the outcome. “Playing against our arch-rivals and tournament favourites, Westville Boys in the finals, was no easy feat. They were a very composed and organised unit and took some grit and determination from our players to outsmart their every move. The finals were a very close encounter and our numbers one and two – Tobias Sheehama and Lincoln Wilson – were under a lot of pressure to ensure that they won the deciding set. They pulled out all stops, dug deep and gave their all to ensure that DHS would be crowned champions of 2024. The double championship titles were up for grabs and these two gentlemen managed to overcome the same compatriots in the tournament,” Moodley shared.

“Teamwork and dedication; commitment and the desire to be the best are some of the keys that have led to the school’s success in badminton,” Moodley concluded. Vice-captain and number one player, Tobias Sheehama, shared his delight following the triumph. He said: “We were a little shocked as we had an ounce of doubt. When it came to playing the finals, it was a draw by then so our last match was the decider. We deserved it as we tried our absolute best and it paid off in the end.”