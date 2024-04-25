Diabetic runner sends sweet message ahead of Ultra-trail run

Durban — A Hilton man aims to provide a positive message to those with type 1 diabetes, by taking on the Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 100 miler. The race begins at 9am at the Sani Pass Pub, Lesotho on Friday. Jono le Roux was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2017, but despite this, has continued to participate in trail-running activity. Following his diagnosis, he reacted thus: “I initially felt a small sense of relief as I did note some evident physical signs and changes.

“(This) has included extreme weight loss, always thirsty, always hungry and tired. The diagnosis brought relief as I now know what the issue was.” He said that he didn’t have to deal with any complications during the first year and that he spent that time dialling in with regards to how his body would react to insulin, exercise and dietary changes. “What motivates me to partake in endurance is that I want to see what is possible. I didn’t like being told that diabetes would control me and limit what’s possible. I hope to inspire other diabetics or people in general when it comes to applying their minds to something – that anything is achievable,” Le Roux said. He added that that he would like to complete this race within 27 hours and the actual position isn’t important. He noted that the weather might be a factor as harsh conditions are predicted.

Hilton trail-runner, Jono le Roux, set to take on the Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 100 Miler at the Sani Pass Pub, Lesotho, on Friday. Le Roux, who has type 1 diabetes, aims to improve on his fifth place finish from last year. l REBLEX PHOTOGRAPHY Last year, Le Roux competed against fully-abled athletes that didn’t have any medical conditions, and managed to finish fifth with a time of just over 33 hours. He concluded: “My message to those with type 1 diabetes is not to limit yourself. One has to accept the realities that come with it, but once you’ve accepted it, just focus on living with a healthy lifestyle and make the right decisions. There isn’t really a limitation.” Le Roux added that he would love to see more type 1 diabetics pushing themselves further and follow a healthy lifestyle, adding that, hopefully, his journey can inspire that.