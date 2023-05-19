Durban — A 23-year-old who comes from a village near the foothills of the Drakensberg graduated cum laude, achieving 22 distinctions and a Dean’s Merit Award from the Durban University of Technology (DUT). Nkanyiso Hlatshwayo, from Mnwini village in Elandskop, graduated cum laude and received the Dean’s Merit Award at the DUT 2023 Autumn Graduation ceremony held at Indumiso Campus Hall in Pietermaritzburg on Monday afternoon.

His 22 distinctions go hand-in-hand with his bachelor of education: economics and management sciences. Hlatshwayo said that teaching his classmates at Goqisizwe High School in 2018 was what developed his love for teaching. His Grade 12 teacher encouraged him to apply at DUT, and fortunately he was accepted. “Graduating cum laude and receiving the Dean’s Merit Award was my everyday prayer since my first year of study at DUT. God has made a testimonial that he answers all our prayers. I appreciate all my friends and supportive family members. I am over the moon with my achievement,” Hlatshwayo said.

However, he said that during his academic journey, things did not go as he had planned. “My journey as a DUT student was not easy. The most painful incident that nearly affected my academics was the time I lost my grandmother who used to be my guardian in my childhood. A few weeks later I also lost my father. “(But), this did not discourage me. I remained disciplined and dedicated more than before. Being a first-born who is from a disadvantaged background is the main motivation that made me focus and do well in my studies, ” Hlatshwayo said.

Currently, he is doing his honours degree in education at the University of Free State. In the future, after graduation, he plans to get a permanent teaching job and help build the nation by grooming future leaders. Besides working as a teacher, he wants to further his studies to a PhD level and become one a great lecturer.