Disappointment as ruling in suitcase double murder trial postponed

Durban — The family of murdered mom and child Smangele Simamane and Sbongakonke Mthembu were left disappointed as the judgment in the trial was postponed in the Durban High Court. Acting Judge Sibisi was expected to deliver his ruling on Tuesday but he said he was only going to be in a position to hand it down on Thursday.

Slindile Pamela Zamisa and her daughter Andile Zamisa have been on trial for the 2020 kidnapping and murder of Simamane and her 12-year-old daughter Sbongakonke. The bodies of Simamane and her daughter were found stuffed into a suitcase and dumped on Lwandle Drive in KwaDabeka by a passer-by. “There has been a negative deployment, I cannot deliver judgment today (Tuesday),” the judge said.

“I had contacted both counsels yesterday (Monday) as soon as we encountered the problem,” said Judge Sibisi. However, the relatives of the slain mother and child were disappointed by the delay in the ruling. Simamane’s husband Senzo Simamane said that he had been on his way to court when he was contacted by the investigating officer who told him that the ruling had been postponed.

The trial wrapped up last Wednesday and the matter adjourned for the ruling. “I’m disappointed that it’s been postponed, it confuses me as well because it was the judge who set the date for the ruling and now he says he is not ready. “I had really hoped that it would be done and that I can finally begin to dust myself off and move on with life,” he said.

“This matter has been dragging on, it dragged on before the trial could start and it was finally done but now this,” he said. Nomfundo True Love Ngcobo and Sthembiso Nicholas Lamula were convicted and sentenced in 2021 for their part in the murders and disposal of the bodies. Ngcobo who is Zamisa’s (Slindile) stepdaughter is serving 20 years while Lamula who had been Zamisa’s (Slindile) lover is serving six years for helping dump the bodies.

A teenager who had been present and allegedly took part in Simamane’s assault leading to her murder is expected to tender her guilty plea before Judge Esther Steyn today (on Wednesday). Senzo said he would not be attending today’s (Wednesday) proceedings because it would all be much for him. “I’ve seen that the law in this country seems to give priority to the accused more than the family of the victims.

"I also saw this in the trial and I don't want to go through that again so I am not going to be present for the teenager's plea." Simamane's brother Siza Mthembu said they were perplexed and did not have an understanding of what exactly could have led to the ruling being postponed.