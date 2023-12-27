‘Disconnect static water tanks connected to eThekwini reticulation system or drastic measures will be taken’

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has appealed to residents to disconnect static water tanks connected to the municipal reticulation system as a means to conserve water. By static water tanks, the municipality was referring to tanks such as Jojo tanks.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said residents are encouraged to practise rainwater harvesting as a viable option for additional water storage. “The City further assures the public that teams are attending to the persistent water outages that are affecting some parts of the northern areas including Phoenix, where there has been a noticeable increase in static water tanks,” Sisilana explained. Continuing, she said the Phoenix 2 Reservoir Zone is struggling the most due to the increased number of static water tanks that residents have installed in their homes.

“The negative impact of having too many static tanks is that the available water supply is not shared equitably among residents. As water fills up in static tanks, some families experience intermittent or no water supply, while the reservoir builds up storage,” Sisilana said. “To conserve water supply, the City appeals to residents with static tanks to disconnect them from the municipality’s water reticulation network.” “However, should there be no co-operation, the City will be forced to take drastic measures. This will include installing restrictors for all properties with static tanks to limit the amount of water that these properties consume and store in their tanks,” Sisilana continued.

“It is estimated that about 70% of the properties with static tanks draw water from the Phoenix 2 Reservoir Zone, and this percentage equates to an additional reservoir that the City has to fill up to ensure an equitable water supply.” Sisilana reminded the public to continue using water sparingly. She said areas that are supplied by the Phoenix 2 Reservoir Zone and are experiencing intermittent water supply include Sunford, Hannaford, Phoenix Highway, Longcroft, Longbury, Plaza, Southbury, Eastbury, Sastri Park, Caneside, Canehaven, Woodview and Grove End area.

"The municipality apologises for the inconvenience caused," Sisilana said. She added that for more information regarding water supply, the public can download the municipality's mobile app to log faults or send a WhatsApp to 073 1483 477. Alternatively, call the toll-free number at 080 311 1111 or email [email protected]