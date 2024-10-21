Diwali closer to becoming SA public holiday

Durban — The South African government said it would consider making Diwali Day a public holiday. In a formal response to the non-profit organisation, Survival Centre in Phoenix north of Durban, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) said the request would be considered. In terms of the Public Holidays Act 36 of 1994, the administration of public holidays falls under DHA.

In explaining the process before a day is declared a public holiday, the department said the decision needed the president, Cabinet approval and public participation as required by the Constitution. “In view of the contents of your email, in particular your assertions that as it stands there is unfairness in the equality of public holidays in SA, I wish to indicate that although the declared public holidays may not cater for all religious groups, cultural and other beliefs, any amendments requires executive decision, cabinet approval and public participation. In this regard please be advised that the contents of your email will be considered as part of department’s policy development and decision-making process,” read the DHA letter. In its application to DHA, the Survival Centre had questioned the government’s decision in making Easter Monday and Reconciliation Day formerly known as Boxing Day (26 December) public holidays. The Survival Centre stated that these holidays were meaningless and a waste that must be done away with and replaced by Diwali and Eid.

The organisation argued that there was no reason to make Easter Monday a holiday just because Easter Sunday falls on a Sunday. Survival Centre leader Reverend Ethan Ramkuar said he relentlessly pursued the matter and that the Hindu community was very excited with the department’s response. Ashwin Trikamjee The South African Hindu Maha Sabha president Ashwin Trikamjee said it was the first step towards realisation of the South African Hindus’ dream. Trikamjee said the DHA’s response was positive. He said Hindus started discussions for Diwali’s recognition in 2002, but the response they received from the government was that there were too many public holidays. Trikamjee said they made another representation to the government recently requesting that irrelevant holidays be done away with to make way for Diwali.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a festival of lights to the Hindu community. It is the celebration of good triumphing over evil. Diwali is connected to various religious events, deities and personalities, such as Rama's return to his kingdom in Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana after defeating the demon king Ravana. It is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and Ganesha, the god of wisdom and remover of obstacles. The day is observed annually at the end of October. To allow Hindu pupils to observe the day, the Department of Education has amended the matric timetable so that exams will not be written on Diwali.