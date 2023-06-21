DJ Tira demands an apology after Ngizwe Mchunu said his cider tastes like urine

CONTAINS VIDEO WITH STRONG LANGUAGE. Durban — DJ Tira has told former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu to apologise for calling his cider urine.

Tira announced the launch of his cider, Bearings Cyder in December last year. In a trending video Tira is seen telling people at an event that he wants Mchunu to come and apologise to him. In the video he swears at him and the audience is heard asking what is wrong now.

“I do not want him, I want him to come and apologise for all the rubbish he said to me. Because I am hustling making a cider that people love and you come and talk nonsense. You are pretending to be busy introducing me while you are talking rubbish, you are being forward,” he said. DJ Tira demands an apology on former Ukhozi FM presenter for calling his cider urine. Picture: Instagram In the past month Mchunu accused Tira of being jealous and closing doors for the upcoming artists. In a video Mchunu made he said: “DJ Tira, I am highly disappointed in you. You make us drink urine, and you call it a cider. Makoya bearing, let me tell you this, not everything is about you, and not everything revolves around you.”

At that time, Tira wrote on his Facebook page and said he is thinking of responding to Mchunu but would not waste his time on him. However, when he saw him at the Nkosinathi Mgcabangelwa Cele tournament in Shobeni he could not contain himself and called him out. In another video Tira is seen telling people that he does not want Ngizwe next to him, they must remove him. The event organiser Cele said Tira was sad about what Mchunu said, and told him to apologise publicly for insulting him.