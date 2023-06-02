DNA delay in alleged rape and impregnation of girl, 17, by her father

Durban — The DNA in the rape matter against a father alleged to have impregnated his 17-year-old daughter was still outstanding. The 38-year-old father is alleged to have raped and impregnated his teenage daughter.

In February the teen was seven months pregnant. Previously, the State had indicated that DNA had not been taken as it was waiting for the birth of the child, which was expected to be in April. The man appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court recently where the State indicated that DNA was still outstanding as well as a forensic social worker report and asked that the matter be adjourned to the end of June as the docket would be sent to the regional court prosecutor to guide investigations.

The case was reported to the SAPS in January by a concerned member of the public who wished to remain anonymous. The DNA would form part of the State’s investigation where a paternity test would be done once the baby was born. Since the man’s arrest, the teen, who had been living with the accused and his girlfriend, was moved and was now living with her biological mother.

Previously the man, who was granted R4 000 bail, had his application for a reduction in his bail refused by the court. He remains behind bars because he was unable to pay for his release on bail. Meanwhile, the trial against a 42-year-old man charged with the alleged rape of his lover’s 10-year-old granddaughter is expected to begin in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court today (Friday).

In April the matter was deemed ready to be transferred from the district to the regional court, which was the trial court. It is alleged that the family came to know about the abuse after the little girl’s grandmother walked into the bedroom to find her 42-year-old lover on top of her granddaughter. The accused was arrested in September last year after the matter was reported to police.

It is alleged that the victim was raped repeatedly by the accused. He is currently out on R4 000 bail with the condition that he relocates and is to have no contact with the victim and her family. This is while a former high school teacher charged with six counts of rape is also set to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday next week.