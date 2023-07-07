Doctor sheds light on the role of hepatitis in liver failure

Durban — Hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver, may be caused by different things according to Dr Nozipho Mabaso-Langa. This can lead to a chronic disease or be fatal. Mabaso-Langa said hepatitis is often caused by a virus and referred to as types A, B, C, D and E.

Dr Mabaso- Langa said hepatitis could be caused by alcohol, an overdose of a panado, herbal and TB medication, poisoning and drugs. She said another cause could be when the body fights itself. “Hepatitis can be dangerous when it is not treated as it can lead to liver failure, cancer or be fatal,” she explained. Moreover, types B and C are said to lead to chronic disease in hundreds of millions of people and, together, are the most common cause of liver cirrhosis and cancer.

According to the latest statistics of the World Health Organisation (WHO) they estimated 820 000 people died in 2019 as a result of hepatitis. Furthermore, she said hepatitis can be transmitted to children during childbirth, can also be passed on through contact with blood and other bodily fluids during sex, through unsafe injections or exposure to sharp instruments. Mabaso-Langa added that antiretroviral drugs are used to treat hepatitis B. However, the doctor gives you two pills instead of three.

“After three months of medication the doctor would run some blood tests to see if it is still in your bloodstream. If not you will discontinue the medication. It is not lifelong but one can be a carrier of hepatitis B, which means you can infect anyone you sleep with,” she said. She said if you already have the hepatitis your urine would be dark, eyes yellow, skin gets itchy and one can develop a rash because of stretching themselves, greyish or white faeces and abdominal pain, especially on the right side. Sandra Phillips, senior scientist in the Liver Immunology group at the Institute of Hepatology, King’s College London, said chronic hepatitis B impacts the patients’ quality of life. Phillips said physically individuals may suffer from symptoms including abdominal pain, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting.