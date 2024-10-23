Doctor turns personal blood cancer battle into stem cell donor registration drive

Durban — In a twist of fate, Dr Andrew Ross, a respected doctor and dedicated family man from KwaZulu-Natal, has transformed his personal struggle with blood cancer into a life-saving mission for others. It was revealed in a press statement that Ross who is also a university lecturer was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer that affects normal blood cell production. Ross is facing a stark reality that he has only six to 15 months left to live unless he can find a matching stem cell donor.

According to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), in MDS the bone marrow produces abnormal, immature blood cells called blast cells. These cells fail to mature properly and are unable to work adequately. They often die before they leave the bone marrow, or shortly after reaching the bloodstream. Without enough normal cells being produced by the bone marrow (red cells, white cells and platelets) people with MDS can become fatigued, more susceptible to infections, and to bleeding and bruising more easily. The journey began unexpectedly for Ross when he went to donate blood in March. A routine finger prick revealed an alarming drop in his haemoglobin levels, prompting a series of tests that culminated in the devastating diagnosis. “Hearing that kind of news is something you can never prepare for,” Andrew said, his voice layered with emotion.

“When you're told how limited your time might be, it’s overwhelming,” said Ross. Now, determined not to let his situation define him, he is on a mission to raise awareness about the vital role stem cell transplants play in saving lives. He hopes that, even if he cannot find a match himself, his efforts will help save someone else's life. His campaign has generated a ripple effect, inspiring his students and supporters to use their social media platforms to promote the cause. So far, more than 600 people have registered as stem cell donors as a result of his efforts.

Head of Community Engagement and Communications at DKMS Africa, Palesa Mokomele, commended Ross's selflessness during such a tough time. “Having dedicated his life to caring for others, he urgently needs someone to help him. “I call on South Africans between the ages of 17 and 55 who are in good health to register as stem cell donors – you could help save his life,” Mokomele urged.