Doctor who graduated twice this autumn and has nine qualifications is enrolled for his 10th

Durban — A 37-year-old doctor who recently received his ninth qualification is enrolled for his 10th. Dr Mthunzi Khonjelwayo, a lecturer in the Department of Public Management Law and Economics in the Midlands campuses at the Durban University of Technology (DUT), walked the graduation stage for the ninth time to obtain his Postgraduate Diploma in Management Sciences specialising in Business Administration at the DUT 2024 Autumn Graduation.

Khonjelwayo described business administration as a reservoir of strategic and administrative knowledge with a specific reference to corporate development. The graduation ceremony took place on Monday at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban. Khonjelwayo, who is from Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal, attended his second graduation held during the 2024 autumn graduation season.

Recently, he obtained his Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Administration at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Khonjelwayo’s quest for academic excellence has led him to hold the following degrees: BA in Theology, Bachelor of Theology Honours, Master of Theology, Bachelor of Technology in Public Management, Advanced Diploma in Public Management, Postgraduate in Business Administration, Master of Business Administration, Doctor of Administration, and a Bachelor of Laws. Dr Mthunzi Khonjelwayo. Picture: Mnqobi Ngobese. “I am currently enrolled for my 10th qualification, which is a Masters of Laws, in the area of Labour Law,” Khonjelwayo said.

“My academic journey started about 15 years ago. I started studying at DUT as a student, and later I received a contract, and I became a staff member. The challenge of remembering that you are now in the position of the student, and not that of staff, has always been difficult to work with, however, one has to always remember to not leave one’s place of being a student,” Khonjelwayo said about his academic journey. On how he managed to balance attaining two degrees and work, Khonjelwayo said the focus and the tenacity to want to achieve these degrees were a driving force behind his achievement. He said DUT allowed him to lecture in the evening and allocated him an office where he could do his academic work, for which he is very grateful.

“The support I received from my senior colleagues was a very big motivating factor in that they always motivated me to do more. I am grateful to Dr Smangele Moyane, the HOD of Information and Corporation Management, Angelina Ndlovu, manager in the student administration at Riverside Campus, and Professor Fulufhelo Netswera, Executive Dean: Faculty of Management Sciences for always being supportive, reflective, and motivating.” Khonjelwayo is also a district pastor at Seventh Day Adventist Church and leads the university through various committees. Sharing a word of advice to students looking to become academics, Khonjelwayo said they should always strive towards building their brand.