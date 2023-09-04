Documentary honours legendary surfboard shaper

Durban — The Spider Web is a short documentary that is a tribute to Matthew Murphy, also known as Spider Murphy, an iconic surfboard shaper based in Durban. With more than six decades of legacy, Murphy has expertly crafted more than 80 000 surfboards, catering to a diverse array of surfers, from casual weekend enthusiasts to multiple world champions to global tour contenders.

Over his remarkable 55-year career, Murphy’s pioneering influence and consistent drive to redefine design have played a pivotal role in the evolution of the surfing industry, and he continues to push the limits of surfboard innovation today. Remarkably, even at 76 years old, Murphy exudes unparalleled passion and energy for surfing. Having triumphed over a recent heart attack, he gained a renewed perspective on life, which complements his humble and positive outlook. Murphy’s resilient spirit and sense of stoke have become a true source of inspiration for many, and he is often referred to as one of the eldest grommets in the world.

Safari Surf is Africa’s largest and longest-established surfboard manufacturer. Durban legendary Spider-Matthew Murphy. Picture by Kevin Rom The growth and success of the company has been synonymous with that of Murphy, who after 80 000+ boards and 60 years is still out with the crew at North Beach every morning, testing board design innovations. A brief biography on Safari Surf’s website reveals that Murphy first shaped a board in 1963, at the age of 16, and founded War Surfboards before joining Graham Hynes at Safari Surfboards, in 1972, as its main shaper. His latest masterpiece, the Spider Missile Pro, is already making serious waves in the surfing industry. The documentary was directed by Timothy Hay and produced by Mike Frew. Drone footage was handled by Simon Mullholland, second camera by Kevin Rom, and stock photo and video by Pat Flanagan, Joao Arcrus and Ross Myers.

Durban-based Frew said they put together this film as a passion project with no budget or commercial intent. “We are really stoked with how it turned out,” he said. Durban legendary Spider-Matthew Murphy. Picture by Kevin Rom On Facebook, Olivia Symcox described it as a beautiful short film. “Well done to Mike Frew, Timothy Hay and team for honouring Spider! This is a must-watch for all surfers, and features many other legends – Heather Clark, Pierre Tostee, Paul Canning, and Gregory Swart, to name a few,” she wrote.

Haydn Llewellyn wrote: “Well done Timothy Hay, and your crew. What an awesome story about an incredible Durban legend.” YouTube link: https://youtu.be/ UJJ6-QJJtoA Durban legendary Spider-Matthew Murphy. Picture by Kevin Rom WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.