Dog shot by armed suspects during home robbery in Durban

Durban – A dog was shot by armed suspects during a home robbery in Newlands West on Friday morning last week. It was the second dog to be shot in the space of three days.

The first dog, a pit bull, was shot after unknown men opened fire on a home on Fana Khumalo Street in Amoutana last Tuesday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Newlands East police have opened a house robbery case for investigation after three unknown suspects reportedly derailed the gate and forced entry into a house on Chippendale Road in Newlands West on Friday morning. “The suspects allegedly produced two firearms and threatened the victim. Reports further indicate that the suspects fired shots at the dog which charged at them. It is alleged that the suspects ransacked the house and fled the scene with cellphones, an assortment of jewellery and other valuables,” Netshiunda said.

KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that just after 7am, KZN VIP responded to an alarm activation. Naidoo said that upon arrival of emergency teams, they were advised of a home invasion which occurred. He said that armed suspects had derailed the driveway gate and entered the premises, where they held up the homeowner at gunpoint before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of valuables.

“One of the suspects shot the dog before they fled in a red Hyundai i10 with unknown registration,” Naidoo said. “KZN VIP medics attended and the dog was rushed privately to a vet.” A pit bull was shot after unknown men opened fire on a home on Fana Khumalo Street in Amoutana last Tuesday. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa. In the first dog shooting incident, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said Rusa members were dispatched to a property on Fana Khumalo Street in Amoutana last Tuesday at about 8.49pm after receiving a call for assistance from a resident.

“On arrival, reaction officers were informed that multiple shots were fired at the residence. A male pit bull was in the yard at the time. He was shot near his right eye,” Balram said. “The suspects fled prior to the arrival of first responders. Several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.