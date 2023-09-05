Dogs maul two women, one flees up a tree in Verulam

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW. Durban — Two women were left injured after they were mauled by dogs in Verulam on Monday afternoon. One of the women climbed up a tree to avoid the attack.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson, Prem Balram said that a pedestrian fled up a tree to avoid being mauled by two dogs on Buxon Street in Grangetown, Verulam. Balram said that witnesses contacted Rusa at around 4.44pm requesting assistance for the two women. He said that one caller confirmed that the dogs were still attacking one of the pedestrians while her friend had sought refuge on a tree.

Two women were mauled by dogs in Verulam on Monday afternoon. One of the women climbed up a tree to avoid the attack. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa “All available reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered one of the women being sheltered on a property. Her 27-year-old friend climbed down from a tree when officers approached her location. It was established that the attack subsided after members of the public intervened,” Balram said. “The 19-year-old pedestrian sustained multiple bite wounds to her head, hands and legs while her friend suffered puncture wounds to her left arm.” “The injured were stabilised on scene before being expedited to hospital by ambulance,” Balram added.

He said that the dogs involved in the attack were secured by their owner. Reacting to the incident on Facebook, Shereen Naidoo said that those dogs were always on the road. “That is not fair to people who use the road. It is sad for this to happen. Dogs should be kept in the yard and not left to be a danger to people who walk.” Carleen Callaghan said: “Why were these dogs on the road the owners must take full responsibility for this attack. Hope you both recover soon.”

Two women were mauled by dogs in Verulam on Monday afternoon. One of the women climbed up a tree to avoid the attack. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Siyabusa Nomfundo Phoswa said: “They can sue the owner for the harm caused. (Vicarious liability - actio de pauperie).” Pheello Maleleka said: “I have not seen a certain comment along the following lines: these dogs were not properly trained or raised well when their own owner actually believes he trained them well as well.” Malcolm Smith advised the victims to open a case at the police station. “Dogs have no right to attack pedestrians minding their own business. Inside their owner’s yard, I will understand.”