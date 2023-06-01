Domestic worker opens house robbery case but CCTV footage shows she let the robbers in

Durban — A domestic worker is expected to appear in court on Thursday for opening a false case about a house robbery. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that the 33-year-old woman will make her first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested for perjury on Tuesday.

Netshiunda said it is alleged that the woman, a domestic worker on Amand Place in Mariannhill Park, opened a case of house robbery and told the police that she was hanging clothes on the washing line when she heard a noise coming from inside the house. He said the woman also alleged that when she went to investigate, she saw a man carrying a TV set. She also claimed that she saw another suspect breaking the driveway gate and that the man stole jewellery and robbed her of her cellphone before fleeing from the scene in a silver vehicle. “Police investigations proved that the woman had opened a false case after CCTV footage from neighbouring houses showed her voluntarily opening the gate for the two men. She was subsequently charged with perjury,” Netshiunda said.

“Police are appealing to community members not to collude with criminals and later open false cases. Resources and time that is spent in investigating fabricated cases could be invested into serving and protecting the residents of the province,” he said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a Phoenix woman was arrested for staging her own kidnapping and demanding ransom from her businessman husband in April 2023. The woman alleged that she was kidnapped on Clay Drive in Phoenix.

However, police investigations revealed that the woman had faked her own kidnapping and was charged with perjury. At the time, Netshiunda said that police were sending a strong warning to anyone who is contemplating faking their own kidnappings for any reason or wasting state resources by opening false cases that they will be met with the flaming wrath of the law. Kidnapping is not a matter to joke about and police have been working hard and stretching resources in a quest to prevent kidnapping which had seen a slight increase of late.