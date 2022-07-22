‘Don’t be vulgar’, ANC warns KZN conference delegates

Durban – National ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that delegates were free to express themselves without resorting to swearing. Mabe was speaking to the media shortly before the start of the 9th provincial conference of the party’s KZN elective conference.

“While we acknowledge differences that may exist, we expect delegates to be on their best behaviour and respect this very important gathering of the ANC where delegates from various regions will be electing their leaders.” Asked about various slates that had been widely shared on social media and whether this was not a sign that there was a leadership vacuum with many candidates contesting the chairperson and secretary positions, Mabe explained that contestation was allowed in a democratic conference. He said those who would be nominated would have a fair chance to contest and be elected if they meet the requirements.

“If the candidates nominated to meet the requirements as per the constitution of the ANC, then those people will be elected, however, I don’t think we should read more into the names that are being sung about or rotated on social media because the members who are singing or talking about such individuals are merely exercising their democratic rights. “It is not our duty to dictate to the structures of the ANC who they must or must not vote for, our responsibility in this conference is to make sure that we bring the structures together. “We encourage our comrades to be united, whatever they do, the songs they sing, they must not be vulgar, and they must not insult each other because after all, after the conference, the ANC must be there because the life of the ANC supersedes all,” said Mabe.

Hundreds of the ANC KZN delegates inside the the 9th ANC KZN conference at the Olive Convention Centre. Picture: Thabo Makwakwa Leading the religious leaders, the provincial chaplain reverend M.E. Luvuno appealed to members of the ANC who will emerge during the election process to condone unity and never isolate those that did not support their nominations. The heated and most contested provincial conference of the ANC is currently underway at the Olive Convention Centre. Paul Mashatile, the national treasurer of the ANC led the ANC NEC members deployed to the conference.

