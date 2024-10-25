‘Don’t die with a gun in your hand’

Durban — In response to soaring crime rates, the government has unveiled an ambitious plan to tackle violence and criminality in the City of Durban during the festive season. The initiative, activated by a Cooperation Agreement signed in the crime-infested Inanda on Thursday between eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba, Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, comes as a pledge to restore safety during the festive season and beyond.

Amid a backdrop of escalating violence in crime-ridden areas such as uMlazi, Inanda, and KwaMashu, stakeholders gathered in Inanda to launch the Safer Festive Season plan, supported by multiple crime-fighting agencies. This included the South African Police Services (SAPS), Metro Police, Correctional Services, Road Traffic Inspectorate, and local Community Policing Forums (CPFs), signifying a united front against criminal elements. The agreement outlines the strategic division of eThekwini into sub-districts – south, central, and the inner and outer west.

The central district and the inner and outer west will have 13 police stations, while the southern district will have 14. This restructuring aims to promote a more coordinated policing approach across the regions of Durban. Speaking at the launch, Mchunu did not mince words regarding his expectations of law enforcement. He stressed the urgency of a robust response to armed criminals, encouraging police to “shoot to kill” when threatened.

“We are here in Inanda because this is one of the areas that is always in the top five in the country when it comes to reported murders. We will end that now. “And police, I want to tell you that you shouldn’t die with a gun at hand. Shoot and shoot quickly. It would help if you shoot to kill when your lives are endangered,” he said. He added: “I am encouraging all the communities in Durban and beyond to report criminals to the police so that we will deal with them decisively. We are tired of criminals who are taunting our communities. That time is over now.”

Further, he was optimistic that the signing of the cooperation agreement with eThekwini would yield positive results in curbing rising crime rates in many parts of the city, including uMlazi, Inanda and KwaMashu. Adding depth to the strategy, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola shared an 8-point plan aimed at addressing crime surges typically observed during the festive season, set to be in effect until January 2025. Key areas of focus include:

Combating gender-based violence (GBV)

Addressing aggravated robberies, including cash-in-transit heists

Enforcement of by-laws

Mitigating extortion and illicit financial activities

Protecting critical infrastructure such as water reserves and power stations

Enhancing road safety

Bolstering border safety measures

Curbing border crime. The provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi handed the comprehensive plan to Ntuli, who pointed out that the event's location, Inanda, was a crucial place to lay bare the ongoing hardships endured by residents due to criminal activity. He vowed to eradicate crime, which was part of his broader vision for a crime-free eThekwini and province. “There will be no place to hide for criminals in eThekwini,” he vowed, while also warning community members against taking the law into their own hands.

“But crime in the area and other areas in eThekwini will be a thing of the past. There will be no place to hide for criminals in eThekwini and the province. We will work hard to rid our province and eThekwini crime, which includes murders and rape,” said Ntuli. eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba expressed satisfaction with the newly established cooperation agreement, and reassured residents and visitors that concerted efforts would ensure a safe environment throughout the festive season. “The issue of crime is serious, and we must all work together to fight criminals who are denting the good reputation of our city,” he said.

Community leader Sifiso Mngoma from uMlazi echoed that, saying residents played a vital role in combating crime, as it often originated from their communities. “It is us, the residents, who can help the police to fight crime,” he said. In a notable precedent, Mchunu has previously signed similar Cooperation Agreements in other major cities, including Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane, showcasing a nationwide push against the scourge of crime.

“I can’t see what difference it will make,” said Mary de Haas, a KZN violence monitor and author. “We already have a top-heavy district commissioners’ office into which different stations fall and districts report to the province. My experience is we have too many unnecessary management positions already which cost taxpayers a fortune that could be better spent on feet on the ground and better training for detectives and improved public order policing equipment.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.