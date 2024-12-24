Dr Donald Simon: from poverty to PhD success at Stellenbosch University

HANNELIE BOOYENS When Dr Donald Simon, a specialist physician and pulmonologist, received his PhD in molecular biology last week – his fourth degree at Stellenbosch University (SU) – it marked a significant milestone in an exceptional academic career spanning more than 20 years.

His journey from an impoverished township outside Kimberley to becoming a clinician scientist is not just a testament to hard work and sacrifice, but also highlights the pivotal role SU played in his academic success. Born into hardship, Simon grew up in an informal settlement with his mother, a domestic worker who had never attended school, and his father, a security guard who was epileptic. His older brother was stabbed to death when Simon was 15 years old. “From early on, my mother made it clear to me the only way out of poverty would be through academic success,” Simon recalls. “She worked her fingers to the bone to get me into a good school. I have always wanted to make her proud.”

His mother’s unwavering support became a cornerstone of his success after he started his medical studies at SU. “She made significant sacrifices by sending most of her meagre salary to me during those first three years when I did not have a scholarship to support me.” Tragically, both Simon’s parents passed away within a year of each other while he was still a student. They never witnessed their son graduate as a medical doctor in 2007 – or receiving a Rector’s Award for succeeding against the odds. Simon credits SU for providing the foundation and support that propelled his career after the initial hardships. “During my undergraduate medicine years, a few of my lecturers really stood out. They impressed me massively and planted the seed of specialisation.”

He singles out the emotional support he received from a faculty member following his mother's passing. “Out of the blue, one of the lecturers called me in and talked to me about my loss. She provided much-needed emotional support. This act of kindness really made an impression. The decision to come back to Stellenbosch to specialise was based on such positive experiences. I felt like a proper Matie.” This supportive environment at SU would continue to buoy Simon as he navigated the rigors of his medical training, eventually specialising in internal medicine and pulmonology. Along the way, he put his Afrikaans-speaking background to good use by tutoring his fellow students who struggled with the language.

While working as a research clinician in the Immunology Research Group at SU’s Tygerberg campus, Simon began to merge his clinical expertise with his passion for research. This fusion of disciplines led to his PhD in Molecular Biology, made possible by an academic fellowship award by the Discovery Foundation and the Professor Bongani Mayosi Netcare Clinical Scholarship. Simon’s doctoral research focused on identifying protein signatures and using PET-CT imaging to determine which tuberculosis (TB) patients could benefit from shorter treatment courses. This work has the potential to revolutionise TB treatment, particularly in South Africa, where the disease remains a leading cause of death. “At present, all TB patients receive six months of treatment, but we know that up to 85% of these patients could actually benefit from just four months of treatment. My research aimed to identify those patients,” he explains.

As a lung specialist, he is deeply committed to also addressing non-infective lung diseases, particularly interstitial lung diseases such as lung fibrosis. “These diseases are often neglected in South Africa, where priority is understandably given to infectious diseases,” he says. His passion for this field was ignited during his internship in Kimberley, where he encountered former mine workers suffering from asbestos-related lung diseases. “Our economy was built on the backs of mine workers, yet their health is often overlooked,” he notes. Simon expresses deep gratitude for his main PhD supervisor Prof Gerhard Walzl, who has been instrumental in guiding him through his academic pursuits. He is also incredibly grateful to his partner, Prof Paolo Denti, who works at the University of Cape Town.

Obtaining a PhD means Simon is now closer to becoming a clinician scientist. In a poignant gesture, Simon dedicated his PhD thesis to his late mother. Simon is poised to embark on an exciting post-doctoral fellowship next year at Erasmus University Medical Centre in Rotterdam, Netherlands – a prestigious opportunity that promises further growth and specialisation in lung medicine. He hopes to return to South Africa equipped with rare skills that can enhance clinical practice and research at local tertiary institutions. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.